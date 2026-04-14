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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentESGInvestmentPlanning

Oryx and Pembury lodge plans for debut North West industrial project

14 Apr 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Pilgrim's abattoir plot will be redeveloped into five sheds

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