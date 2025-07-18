Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsFundraisingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund

18 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Vehicle targeting an average net IRR of about 18%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Dublin logistics take-up more than doubles in first half

18 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers appoints first UK chief transformation and growth officer

17 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

European logistics space requirements to rise over next 12 months

17 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Logistics rental growth slows as supply increases

17 Jul 2025
Read