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LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentNorth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Oryx logistics fund makes debut acquisition in Manchester

27 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Deal for development site kickstarts investment programme

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