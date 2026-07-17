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LogisticsLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanning

Oryx secures first London site for logistics fund

17 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Estate is near British Land’s multi-storey Southwark logistics scheme

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