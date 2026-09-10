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LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Oryx snaps up Newbury site for £40m logistics project

10 Sep 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Investment manager partners with Coltham for a 127,000 sq ft Thames Valley industrial development

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