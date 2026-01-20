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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingSpain

Othrys acquires first Spanish asset

20 Jan 2026 | 07:24 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Retail property in Alicante is leased to Decathlon

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