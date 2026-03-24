NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

OTPP enters German residential market

24 Mar 2026 | 13:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Canadian pension fund acquires multifamily assets in partnership with DWE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

Incus hits €800m target for European credit fund

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Urban

Norges lands €220m Irish deal as it ramps up living investments

1 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party

1 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Net Zero confirms German resi acquisition and appoints finance chief

1 Oct 2026
Read