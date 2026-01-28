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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Out-of-town office activity outpaces city in Leeds

28 Jan 2026 | 13:15 | London | by May Agaran

The out-of-town market jumped 96% in Q4 2025, finds Leeds Office Agents Forum data

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