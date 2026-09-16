16 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
New joiner at Rosebury Real Estate has raft of retail warehouse experience
CIT primes £125m City office sale
Out-of-town retail agency makes Good hire
Kinrise seals sale of Manchester heritage office
Pooled pension funds: creating fundamental shifts in real estate investment
Niche investment firm hires experienced adviser
Seng buys 200,000 sq ft west London mixed-use project
Turnstone and Diocese of Ely team up for £200m Cambridge scheme
La Française sells £19m City office
Melford Capital pays £22m for Stoke retail hub
Canadian Urban heading to Europe to seek $250m
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Investment star Dale Johnstone sets up advisory firm