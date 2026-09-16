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PeopleRetailUK & Ireland

Out-of-town retail agency makes Good hire

16 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

New joiner at Rosebury Real Estate has raft of retail warehouse experience

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