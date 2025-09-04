Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Outline consent granted for 1,000 Romford homes

4 Sep 2025 | 07:43 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

London Borough of Havering to regenerate a 9.2 acre former industrial site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Hallam Land granted consent for 2,500 Staffordshire and Hampshire homes

20 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Plans lodged for next phase of £1.7bn Manchester innovation district

2 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Tide granted consent for Southwark co-living scheme

15 May 2025
Read

Consent granted for £49m Zurich House Leeds overhaul

13 May 2025
Read