NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Outline plans approved for up to 800 Oxford homes

13 May 2026 | 14:35 | London | by May Agaran

Completion targeted by 2032/2033

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Plans in for £1bn RAF Bicester redevelopment

17 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Henley's £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme hits hurdle

13 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Arada London plans Southwark resi development

10 Aug 2026
Read

Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes

7 Aug 2026
Read