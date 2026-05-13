Outline plans approved for up to 800 Oxford homes

ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland
13 May 2026 | 14:35 | London | by May Agaran
Completion targeted by 2032/2033
Tech and professional firms power European office take-up in first half
London: still the champion of global real estate
Seismic NPPF changes expose government dilemma
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Goldman agrees to $410m LCN acquisition
Colliers adds director to national offices team
Goldman agrees $410m LCN acquisition
Signature Group co-founder given five-year director ban
CPP lines up €118m loan for Dublin office
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor