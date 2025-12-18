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LogisticsInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Outline plans submitted for 1m sq ft Worcestershire logistics project

18 Dec 2025 | 14:21 | London | by May Agaran

Merton College proposals form part of wider mixed-use scheme which includes 1,250 homes

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