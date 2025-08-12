Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Outlook finally turns for Canary Wharf’s office market

12 Aug 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

HSBC deal adds to growing leasing momentum  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Oxenwood revamps 650,000 sq ft Midlands logistics sites

12 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Sirius grows UK portfolio with £101m acquisition

12 Aug 2025
Read

Green light for Farringdon office redevelopment

12 Aug 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Architecture, Building

Multi-let take-up tapers off – but limited development delivers prime rental growth

11 Aug 2025
Read