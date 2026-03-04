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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Outpost launches student platform with BlackRock backing

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Living operator takes on management of Store House in Leeds as it grows third-party PBSA business

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