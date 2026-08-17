NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal

17 Aug 2026 | 08:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm worked with Strategic Value Partners in acquiring 10 Stratton Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Hay Wain and TriOffice team up for regional office offensive

16 Jul 2026
Read
Intersection, Road, City

TPG Angelo Gordon and Beltane complete Belgravia office purchase

15 Jul 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

M&G completes £65m Mayfair lending deal

8 Jul 2026
Read

Joint venture unveils first phase of Manchester office refresh

2 Jul 2026
Read