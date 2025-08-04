Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity

4 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Italian investor agrees to sell prime office development

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen to offload £100m Cityhold asset

29 Jun 2023
Read

Best Of The Year

31 Dec 2020
Read