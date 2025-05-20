Advanced Search

RegenerationAlternativesFinanceOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Oval’s Digbeth Estate secures £40m Homes England loan as studios push takes off

20 May 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Scheme will be home to a wave of new homes as media occupiers sign up

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Architecture

BBC digs new studio site in Birmingham

9 Dec 2024
Read
Flooring, Floor, Person

Q+A: Oval on delivering Digbeth and positioning for the next decade

28 Feb 2023
Read
Person, Walking, Backpack

The name's Bond at Oval's 40,000 sq ft Birmingham development

28 Feb 2023
Read

Liverpool's Capital saga concludes with £80m flip

19 May 2025
Read