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Single-family rentalInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Over £1bn deployed into UK single-family rentals in Q3

5 Oct 2026 | 12:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investors are aggressively targeting operational assets, according to Knight Frank

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