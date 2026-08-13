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OpinionCorporateInvestmentREITUK & Ireland

Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable

13 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Duncan Owen

Many other countries have been able to grow their listed real estate markets

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