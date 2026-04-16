NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionAPACUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Owen on property: London is not alone in facing a myth of decline

16 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Duncan Owen

Hong Kong is similarly underestimated and both cities can learn from each other  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026
Read

Gotta lease 'em all: Pokémon upsizes London HQ to 71,000 sq ft

21 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: DWS’ Simon Wallace on being wrong about Japan, staying bullish on Germany and why he really likes Australian BTR

19 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Adult

Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game

15 Oct 2026
Read