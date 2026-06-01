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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugalResidentialSpain

Owner seeks capital injection to grow Iberian student platform to €600m

1 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Portfolio is one of last few left to trade in investment hotspot

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