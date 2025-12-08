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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyOffice

Owners revisit options for Milan mixed-use jewel

8 Dec 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

The Medelan, overlooking Piazza Cordusio, was originally put on the market for €700m in 2023

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