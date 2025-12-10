NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeNordicsRetail

Owners seek debt on €500m Finnish mega mall

10 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

New regulation could spark €5bn boom in debt deals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Owners of Finland's largest mall secure €225m loan

2 Dec 2025
Read
Animal, Zoo, Architecture

Owners seek to take €300m debt on Nordics' biggest mall

7 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

European investment volumes reach €48bn

28 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Swiss Life AM sets up Helsinki office

28 Nov 2025
Read