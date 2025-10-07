Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeNordicsRetail

Owners seek to take €300m debt on Nordics' biggest mall

7 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Chris Borland

Finnish pension funds looking to leverage €600m Helsinki shopping centre

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Unlocking capital recycling in Britain’s social housing sector

25 Sep 2025
Read
Vehicle, Vessel, Watercraft

Korean pension fund takes minority stake in Areim 

17 Sep 2025
Read

How to navigate Germany's real estate debt market

12 Aug 2025
Read

Hammerson pays £319m for full ownership of Birmingham shopping centres

31 Jul 2025
Read