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LeasingLogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Oxenwood confirms 333,000 sq ft Trafford Park letting

8 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, David Hatcher

The move supports the continued growth of homewares retailer OHS' e-commerce operations

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