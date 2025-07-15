LogisticsUK & IrelandWest Midlands
15 Jul 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher
Oxford and LCP toast first prelet at £2bn West Midlands Interchange
Columbia Threadneedle acquires data centre portfolio
Green light for first phase of Northamptonshire logistics scheme
Five questions for Dalata’s chief on Pandox and Eiendomsspar’s new offer
BPF and ARL forge BTR Alliance as UK growth stalls
Copley Point clinches 400,000 sq ft Wakefield deal
Eversheds’ City HQ on the block for £120m
Institutional resi buyers abandon London
US powerhouse agrees £330m REIT acquisition
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Government to scrap upward-only rent reviews in shock announcement
Starwood reshuffles top European leadership
Housing association launches sale of £1bn private rental arm
Alti to wind down international real estate business
Asset managers enjoy moment in the sun
Ares’ head of European debt exits
LKK considers overhaul of Walkie Talkie site