NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonFinancingOfficeUK & Ireland

Oxford clinches £255m loan for London Stock Exchange redevelopment

11 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Debt market becoming increasingly competitive for prime London office market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Green light for London Stock Exchange office revamp

9 Feb 2026
Read

London Stock Exchange Group renews 250,000 sq ft City office lease

3 Oct 2025
Read
City, Downtown, Urban

London Stock Exchange Group recommits to expanded HQ

14 May 2025
Read
Countryside, Rural, Shelter

London Stock Exchange Group exploring HQ move

13 Sep 2019
Read