Oxford Properties' CIO departs as Canadian firm reshapes global leadership

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.
CorporateAPACAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeGlobalPeopleUK & IrelandUnited States
22 May 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher
Exec launching new US business as OMERS-backed investor makes changes across Europe, North America and Asia
Want to read the full article?
Redevco names European key account manager
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale
Lewisham taps Hill Group for £1.5bn housing partnership
Bruntwood and Trafford plan Altrincham office expansion
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question
Fradley plots 450,000 sq ft Staffordshire logistics scheme
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
London needs data centres – but will logistics pay the price?
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?