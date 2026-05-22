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Oxford Properties' CIO departs as Canadian firm reshapes global leadership

22 May 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Exec launching new US business as OMERS-backed investor makes changes across Europe, North America and Asia

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