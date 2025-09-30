Green Street News - Homepage
Oxford Properties pro joins US firm Cambio

30 Sep 2025 | 14:58 | London | by Robin Marriott

US commercial real estate decarbonisation service provider hires London-based Katerina Kaimakamis as European business lead

