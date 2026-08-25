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PeopleAlternativesCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentLife SciencesSouth EastUK & Ireland

Oxford Science Park appoints managing director

25 Aug 2026 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

James Evans managed the 42 acre CamLife Cambridge Campus at Longfellow Real Estate Partners

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