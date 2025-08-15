Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionOfficePoliticsRetailUK & Ireland

Oxford Street: power, planning and the politics of change

15 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by James Wickham, Nathan Parsad-Wyatt

The mayor’s new development corporation brings decades of ambition and political drama to a head

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Fresh visions for London’s shopping streets inspire development bonanza

15 Aug 2025
Read

US firm to relocate to Oxford Street’s Elephant

1 Aug 2025
Read

Plans unveiled for 925,000 sq ft Oxford Street scheme

4 Jul 2025
Read

Rayner backs plans for Oxford Street pedestrianisation

17 Jun 2025
Read