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Data centresLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

Oxford to sell £300m Heathrow site as powered land values eclipse logistics

12 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Soaring data centre market results in likely scrapping of warehouse project

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