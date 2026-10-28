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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceCorporate

Ozanne exits French So Eco hotel chain five years after founding it

28 Oct 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Julie Cruz

Investment manager Éternam is also selling its stake in the operator

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