Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

P-Three hires restaurant and placemaking consultant

29 May 2025 | 11:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Julia Wilkinson joins the agency from Shaftesbury Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Knight Frank promotes capital markets veteran to global role 

22 May 2025
Read

JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head 

15 May 2025
Read

Tatton Estate names new chief executive

14 May 2025
Read

Carter Jonas poaches LSH's head of transactions

13 May 2025
Read