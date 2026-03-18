NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentLeasing

P3 acquires plot for German logistics project

18 Mar 2026 | 12:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Family-owned firm Prodinger to occupy 35,600 sq m facility in Bavaria

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Pictet and Scantum prelet 20,000 sq m German logistics scheme

9 Mar 2026
Read

7R invests €200m in German logistics development

6 Mar 2026
Read

Patron and Inbright acquire Berlin warehouse

5 Mar 2026
Read
Person, Worker, Soil

Arrow plans 89,000 sq m Duisburg logistics project

20 Feb 2026
Read