NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

P3 agrees €131m Poland portfolio sale

2 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Czech real estate fund manager closes in on purchase of four-asset collection

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Chasse sud retail asset, Chasse-sur-Rhône, France

Hines' European core fund makes €200m retail park bet

28 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

StudentSpace secures €50m financing for two Warsaw projects

27 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Drone manufacturer hovers over €39m Warsaw office

22 May 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

€300m Warsaw office complex to hit the market

21 May 2026
Read