Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentSustainability

P3 buys Bavaria logistics asset from VIB 

16 Jun 2025 | 13:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property comprises 30,858 sq m of gross lettable space  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Airport, Terminal, Architecture

WDP buys €30m Belgian food logistics portfolio 

11 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Logistea buys €25m Finnish industrial asset 

3 Jun 2025
Read

Madison and StoneVest buy Bavaria industrial asset 

27 May 2025
Read
Building, Urban, City

EQT secures €120m refi for Polish logistics assets

2 Apr 2025
Read