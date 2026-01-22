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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

P3 buys Polish plot for logistics park

22 Jan 2026 | 07:20 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm to build 100,000 sq m distribution hub in Gliwice

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