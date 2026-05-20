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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

P3 launches €200m Amazon-leased Italian logistics portfolio

20 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Project Keystone comprises two facilities spanning 377,000 sq m

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