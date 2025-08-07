Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

P3 Logistics Parks begins CEO transition process

7 Aug 2025 | 12:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Current chief executive Frank Pörschke will step down in H2 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Falcon AM hires Hammerson Ireland exec

6 Aug 2025
Read

Carter Jonas restructures planning and development division

6 Aug 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Former Patrizia exec joins Oryx Real Estate

30 Jul 2025
Read

JLL's Christian Ulbrich named chair of Westbridge

4 Aug 2025
Read