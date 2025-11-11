Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

P3 plans 61,000 sq m warehouse near Nuremberg

11 Nov 2025 | 12:02 | London | by Michael Minarzik

10 hectare project site acquired from municipality of Ebermannsdorf

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Transportation

P3 buys Bavaria logistics asset from VIB 

16 Jun 2025
Read

P3 poaches 7R's Chris Zeuner as CIO

10 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

P3’s chief investment officer to depart

31 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

VIB Vermögen offloads two German logistics assets

7 Oct 2025
Read