NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeSpain

P3 puts €37m Barcelona warehouse on the market

5 Oct 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Fully let 21,211 sq m asset was recently refurbished

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Nuveen launches core European logistics fund

5 Oct 2026
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Redevco lends €50m for Dutch logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Loading Dock

AEW snaps up €18m Barcelona warehouse

24 Sep 2026
Read

P3 agrees to buy €100m+ German warehouse development

23 Sep 2026
Read