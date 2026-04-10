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LogisticsContinental EuropeSpainOfficeDevelopmentInvestment

P3 to develop 125,000 sq m Toledo logistics complex

10 Apr 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Site is in Plataforma Central Iberum Norte

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