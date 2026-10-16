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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporate

P3 to manage GIC logistics portfolio in France and Poland

16 Oct 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Elena Vardon

Handover involves 89 assets

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