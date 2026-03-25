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Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Packaged Living clears planning for £40m Woolwich co-living project

25 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Scheme to redevelop former three-storey, mixed-use building into 156 homes

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