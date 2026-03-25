Packaged Living clears planning for £40m Woolwich co-living project

Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
25 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones
Scheme to redevelop former three-storey, mixed-use building into 156 homes
London life sciences expert joins Populate
Duffy secures €65m investment from Avenue Capital
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park
Knight Frank makes Glasgow office move
Hammerson appoints AEW exec as finance chief
Irish property investment breaches €2bn mark in nine months
New board appointed at Harworth
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
CareTrust snaps up £1.1bn LNT care home portfolio
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub