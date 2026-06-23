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LogisticsDevelopmentESGEast of EnglandPlanningUK & Ireland

Padrock submits £120m Hertfordshire logistics plans

23 Jun 2026 | 11:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Elstree site earmarked for a 245,000 sq ft urban multi-let scheme

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