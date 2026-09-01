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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Padrock submits plans for £110m Hertfordshire logistics park

1 Sep 2026 | 11:38 | London | by May Agaran

Developer acquired a 10 acre site on Lieutenant Ellis Way for the scheme

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