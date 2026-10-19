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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Pair of supermarket-anchored retail parks up for grabs

19 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Assets in Yorkshire and Lancashire have a combined £25m price tag

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