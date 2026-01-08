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CorporateUK & IrelandPeople

Palace Capital hits back over shareholder allegations

8 Jan 2026 | 07:50 | London | by May Agaran

REIT says Lakestreet Capital's comments about Owen's remuneration are "inaccurate and misleading"

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