Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Palletways secures deal for 640,000 sq ft hub

4 Jul 2025 | 12:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Freight solutions firm has partnered with Prologis for the facility in Staffordshire

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Urban, City

British AI firm takes City space

4 Jul 2025
Read

Plans unveiled for 925,000 sq ft Oxford Street scheme

4 Jul 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Regent Street revamp plans hatched

4 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Tristan’s latest debt fund makes first loan

4 Jul 2025
Read